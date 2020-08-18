Rebel star Prabhas is on a signing spree, announcing his back to back films during this hard time to cheer all of us. The 'Baahubali' actor will be joining his hands with the filmmaker Om Raut. Prabhas himself shared the first look poster and title of his next movie on Instagram.

Sharing the poster, he wrote, “Celebrating the victory of good over evil! #Adipurush @omraut @bhushankumar @vfxwaala @rajeshnair29 @tseriesfilms @retrophiles1 @tseries.official #TSeries” Here is the post.

The poster of 'Adipurush' is trending on all social media platforms.

Post Baahubali, popular directors are believed to have approached Prabhas but he is only signing the films that are content-driven. Now, the movie, Adipurush is going to be an epic drama and it is likely to be made on a huge budget of Rs 500 crore. The movie is a Hindi-Telugu bilingual and most of the folks might have been waiting for the straight Hindi film. The wait is over now. As of now, the makers of the movie didn't reveal anything except for the poster. Let us wait and see which heroine is going to share screen space with Prabhas.

We think that the fans of Prabhas might be on cloud nine with this new announcement. They can't get over their excitement. Here are some of the reactions from Twitter.

Goosebumps in every Shot Guaranteed Prabhas Eyes Will play a Major role 🔥 #Adipurush #RadheShyam #Prabhas — Darlingsurya ™💕 (@darlingsurya999) August 18, 2020

#Adipurush - a magnum opus 3D feature film Will be a lavish production, excellent action sets & unparalleled VFX work After #Baahubali, #Prabhas in an epic character again, based on the most popular chapter of Indian culture#Prabhas22, 2022 release. Shoot to begin in 2021👍 pic.twitter.com/enPLRJbz0Q — Prabhas 🧢 (@PrabhasNandan) August 18, 2020

On the professional front, Prabhas has been locked with other projects like romantic drama 'Radhe Shyam' and the Nag Ashwin's film. Radhe Shyam will have Pooja Hegde as the leading lady which is set to hit the big screens in 2021. While Prabhas-Deepika movie is touted to be a multilingual flick and is expected to go on the floors by the middle of 2021. Prabhas was last seen in 'Saaho' in which Shraddha Kapoor acted as the female lead.