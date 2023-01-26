Know All About KL Rahul- Athiya Shetty's Gifted House By Sunil Shetty

Athiya Shetty and cricketer KL Rahul tied the knot in the presence of close friends and family on January 23. According to rumors, KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty received expensive gifts from a number of Indian cricketers and Bollywood celebrities. They say that Virat Kohli gifted KL Rahul a luxurious 'BMW' car worth INR 2.17 crore. MS Dhoni, the former Indian captain, has sent an INR 80 lakh 'Kawasaki Ninja' bike to KL Rahul. Whereas, Salman Khan gifted them a AUDI worth 1.6 crore, while Jackie Shroff and Arjun Kapoor gifted Athiya a watch and a bracelet valued at 30 lakh and 1.5 crore, respectively. Another speculation is that Athiya Shetty's parents, Sunil Shetty, and his wife, Mana Shetty, have given their daughter and son-in-law a luxury Mumbai bungalow worth Rs 50 crore.

However, there has been no official confirmation from the couple.