Know About Tamil Bigg Boss Winners Season 1 To 4

Bigg Boss Tamil is a reality TV show and till now four seasons have been completed. Kamal Haasan acted as the host for the four seasons. The show is based on original Dutch Big Brother format developed by John de Mol Jr. Bigg Boss Tamil features not only celebrity contestants but also commoners. The contestants live in the house that is isolated from the rest of the world. Bigg Boss Tamil show telecasts on Star Vijay Television.

Aarav Nafeez:

Aarav Nafeez created history by winning the most prestigious title, Bigg Boss Tamil 1. He is an Indian model and actor who works in the Tamil film industry. He stepped into an acting career with the Vijay Antony-starrer Saithan (2016). He rose to fame after winning the Bigg Boss Tamil season 1 hosted by Kamal Haasan.

Riythvika:

Riythvika is the winner of the Bigg Boss Season 2 and the show was hosted by legendary actor Kamal Haasan. She acted in supporting roles in Tamil movies. She started her career with a role in Paradesi directed by Bala. She won the reality show and earned an immense fan following.

Mugen Rao:

Mugen Rao won the hearts of the folks with his incredible performance in Bigg Boss Tamil Season 3. He became the winner of the third season of Bigg Boss Tamil. He is a Malaysian actor, singer, director and entrepreneur.

Aari Arujunan:

Aari Arujunan, popularly known as Aari emerged out as the winner of Bigg Boss Tamil Season 4. According to the reports, Aari has got 16.5 crore votes. He was one of the most nominated contestants in the BB house and was known for his honesty and straight forward nature. He is an expert in the martial art form Silambattam and holds a Guinness record for planting seedlings with 3000 students.