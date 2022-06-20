Know About Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Expensive Luxury Car Collection

Samantha Ruth Prabhu a name that needs no introduction, right! She created her mark in the world of cinema and impressed audiences with her stunning acting skills. She has a huge fan following in the South Indian film industry.

On the professional front, Samantha was last seen in the movie, Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal, a Tamil language romantic comedy drama film written and directed by Vignesh Shivan and produced by Shivan and Nayanthara's banner Rowdy Pictures with Seven Screen Studios and is distributed by Udhayanidhi Stalin under his banner Red Giant Movies. Samantha, Vijay Sethupathi, and Nayanthara acted in the lead roles and the film did well at the box office.

On the other hand, Samantha is also playing a lead role in Yashoda, jointly directed by Hari Shankar and Harish Narayan, and is being produced by Sivalenka Krishna Prasad under the banner of Sridevi Movies.

Samantha is also waiting for the release of Shaakuntalam, directed by Gunasekhar. The film is based on a popular Indian play Shakuntala by Kalidasa. Another project in Samantha's kitty is Citadel, which is helmed by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK. Samantha will also make her Hollywood debut with BAFTA-winning director, Philip John.

Besides her movies, let us have a look at Samantha's car collection. She is the owner of BMW 7 series, Audi Q7 (Rs. 80 Lakhs), Mercedes Benz G63 AMG (Rs. 2.3 Crore), Jaguar XF (Rs. 70 Lakhs), Land Rover Range Rover Vogue (Rs. 2.26 Crore), Porsche Cayman GTS (Rs. 1.19 Crore), Toyota Innova (Rs. 16-24 Lakhs).

