Know About Rakul's Boyfriend Jackky Bhagnani

Rakul To Marry Jackky Bhagnani: Today, on the occasion of Rakul Preet Singh's birthday, she shared a good news with all her fans. She took to her Instagram and shared a post which gave a glimpse of her going to be man. She shared the pic and wrote, Thankyouuuu my love ! You have been my biggest gift this year ! Thankyou for adding colour to my life , thankyou for making me laugh non stop , thankyou for being you !!"

Who is Rakul Preet Singh's Boy Friend Jackky Bhagnani?

Jackky Bhagnani is an Indian Bollywood actor, film producer, and entrepreneur. He is the son of Vashu Bhagnani an Indian film producer who works in Bollywood movies. Vishu launched Puja Entertainment India Ltd in 1995.

Jackky Bhagnani stepped into Bollywood with the movie, Kal Kissne Dekha. Later, he acted in F.A.L.T.U, Ajab Gazabb Love, Rangrezz, Youngistaan, etc. He acted in the lead role in the movie, Mitron.

On the other hand, as a producer, he financed movies like Sarbjit, Dil Juunglee, Welcome to New York, Jawaani Jaaneman, Coolie No.1, etc.

Here are some of the pics of Jackky Bhagnani.