Know About BTS Jungkook's Future Resolutions!

BTS Jungkook while accepting the Presidential Award said that he will try his best to make more beautiful music and performance for the beloved fans. Recently, he got graduated from Global Cyber University from the Broadcasting & Entertainment department. Jungkook shared a video message and spoke about his resolutions and future goals. Here is the video, just give a look at it.

Jungkook, is a South Korean singer and is the youngest member and vocalist of the South Korean boy band BTS. He enjoys an incredible fan following. Jungkook made his debut as a member of BTS with the release of the single 2 Cool 4 Skool on June 12, 2013. From then onwards he sang many songs.

Not only Jungkook but also V (Kim Taehyung) and Jimin have graduated from the Global Cyber University. V and Jimin had graduated in August 2020 with bachelor’s degrees in Entertainment & Media, and they were also awarded the university’s President’s Award at the graduation ceremony.

