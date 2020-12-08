Bollywood beauty, Alia Bhatt is going to mesmerise Telugu audience as well. Yes! The 'Highway' actress is stepping into Tollywood with the grand celluloid, RRR. SS Rajamouli is the director of the flick and recently, Alia flew down to Hyderabad to participate in the shooting of the film. The gorgeous diva surprised Sitara Ghattamaneni, the daughter of Superstar Mahesh Babu by gifting her a cute dress.

Sitara took to her Instagram and shared the post. She captioned it as, "From my favourite actress to me. Thank you @aliaabhatt for this cute little dress!! Made my day... Simply love it... Also wishing @edamamma all the best and hope you shine for all the kids out there!" Here is the post.

Namrata Shirodkar also shared the photo on her Instagram and thanked Alia Bhatt for the special gift.

Earlier, Alia also met Sitara while in the US. Namrata Shirodkar shared the pic on her Instagram and wrote, “Sitara’s day out her most favourite girl of them all thanks Alia for bringing the biggest smile on her face #hellonewyork.”

On the professional front, Alia Bhatt will be seen in the film, RRR. Ram Charan Tej and Jr NTR will be seen in the roles of Alluri Seetharama Raju and Komaram Bheem respectively. Alia Bhatt will be seen opposite Ram Charan Tej in the film. The 'SOTY' actress will be playing the role of Sita in the movie.