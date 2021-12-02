KL Rahul-Athiya Shetty Make Heads Turn at Tadap Screening

At a special screening of her brother's film Tadap in Mumbai on Wednesday, Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul made their first public appearance as a couple. At the screening, Athiya and KL posed for the cameras together before making it official. Ahan also arrived with his partner, Tania Shroff.

KL Rahul, who is dating actress Athiya Shetty, attended the event to offer his support to Ahan. He has been warmly welcomed by the Shetty family.

Earlier, Suniel Shetty stated they look "beautiful together" and congratulated him on a wonderful birthday present after he achieved a 100 at Lord's in August 2021. Athiya spent most of the series in London with KL Rahul. The pair have made their love public on Instagram, and now this appearance takes their relationship to the next level.

Based on reports, KL Rahul has registered Athiya as his partner in the BCCI records, and she travels with him everywhere Team India goes, much like the wives and partners of other players.