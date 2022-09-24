KKK12 Winners Names With Prize Money

Khatron Ke Khiladi is a popular adventure-based reality television program. The show, hosted by Rohit Shetty, has been delighting viewers for a long time, and fans of the TV show always look forward to the new season. After eleven seasons of 'Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi,' the big finale of the latest season, 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 12,' has arrived. As per reports, the winner will be announced by host Rohit Shetty on the last weekend of the competition, September 24 and 25.

Rubina Dilaik, Jannat Zubair, Faisal Shaikh, Mohit Malik, Kanika Mann, and Tushar Kalia are the finalists. On of these will take the trophy home and be the ultimate winner. While there is a lot of speculation regarding Tushar Kalia winning this season, let's have a look at the prior champions.

1. Nethra Raghuraman - 50 Lakhs

2. Anushka Manchanda - 50 Lakhs

3. Shabir Ahluwalia 50 - Lakhs

4. Aarti Chhabria - 50 Lakhs

5. Rajneesh Duggal - 25 Lakhs

6. Aashisj Chaudhary - 25 Lakhs

7. Sidharth Shukla - 20 Lakhs

8. Shantanu Maheshwari - 20 Lakhs

9. Punit Pathak - 20 Lakhs

10. Karishma Tanna - 30 Lakhs

11. Arjun Bijlani - 20 Lakhs

12. Tushar Kalia - 30 lakh (approx)

