KKK12 Wild Card Contestant Pratik Sehajpal Eliminated

With each passing day, Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12 is becoming tougher. In yesterday's episode eliminated contestants Sriti Jha and Faisal Shaikh got a second chance to re-enter the show. KKK12 host Rohit Shetty assigned a stunt to Sriti Jha and Faisal and stated that whoever wins the stunt can re-enterr the show as a wild card.

Faisal won the stunt while Sriti Jha missed the chance. On the other hand, Pratik Sehajpal was the recent contestant to be removed from Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12. For the unversed, Pratik was eliminated from the show for the second time. Pratik re-entered the show via wild card after elimination.

After re-entry, Pratik gave his best to escape get Fear Fanda, but in yesterday's episode, he got evicted in a matter of few seconds. Pratik had to do a height stunt which also required him to swim. Pratik failed to win the task. Anyway, Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 contestants fibnally bid goodbye to Pratik Sehajpal.

Meanwhile, with Faisal's re-entry, there are eight contestants left in the show. The contestants who got eliminated from Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12 till date are—Pratik Sehajpal, Sriti Jha, Chetna Pande, Shivangi Joshi, Aneri Vajani, and Erika Packard. KKK12 contestants who are predicted to be among top 5 are Faisal Shaikh, Mohit Malik, Tushar Kalia, Rubina Dilaik and Jannat Zubair Rahmani.

Meanwhile, Pratik fans are proud of him and boosting his morale with their tweets.

Follow Sakshi Post for more updates.