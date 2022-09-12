KKK12: Is This Why Rubina Missed Ticket to Finale? 

Reality show queen Rubina Dilaik gave her 100 pc in Khatron Ke Khalidi 12 stunts. She risked every hard stunt with a lot of braveness and amazed the audience with her confidence. Rubina managed to enter the top five contestant list, but it is sad that she wouldn't be able to win a ticket for the finale stunt. Rubina braced herself for a big challenge, but she would not be part of the finale ticket stunt due to a health issue. Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 12 host Rohit Shetty gave Rubina a second chance as he asks Faisal Shaikh and Nishant Bhat to be her proxy and compete on her behalf. In any case, they decline the offer because they want to eliminate their main rival for the KKK12 trophy. Rubina was upset as she lost the opportunity to enter the grand finale race.

The rumors say that Rohit might give Rubina another chance to participate in the Ticket To Finale race. Well, Rubina's fans are disappointed with the news that she will not be part of the Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 12 finale race. By the way, Tushar is the first finalist to win final ticket race. Tushar won over Faisal with 6-second difference. Rubina's fans are encouraging and appreciate her for her hard work and guts in the show.