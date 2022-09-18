KKK12: Two More Contestants Out of Final Race After Aborting Elimination Task

Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 12 semi-final stunts are more interesting than the previous seasons. KKK12 contestants who have reached the semi-final round with their efforts are Faisal Shaikh, Rubina Dilaik, Jannat Zubair Rahmani, Mohit Malik, Kanika Mann, Nishant Bhat, and Rajiv Adatia. Rohit Shetty announces that Tushar will not be part of KKK12 semi-final round as he won the challenge last weekend and entered the finale.

Rohit warns KKK12 contestants saying the tasks would get harder leading to stiff competition between them. The first stunt required contestants to walk on a hanging ply with 5 flags, which had wires with high voltage electric shock. They had to collect flags daring all those. After the last flag, the KKK12 contestants were expected to jump into the water. Rubina, Kanika, and Nishanth performed the stunt. They got 15 minutes to finish the stunt. By now, you must know that Rubina finished the stunt while Kanika and Nishanth aborted the stunt midway for the fear of electric shock.

Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 12 host Rohit Shetty was disappointed with Nishanth and Kanika's worst performance and lashed out at them. He compared Kanika with Shivangi Joshi and said Kanika did not deserve to be in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 final race. He also added that neither does she deserves the trophy. "Shivangi is better than you and she deserves to be in her place," said Rohit Shetty.

On the other hand, the KKK12 host told Nishanth that he never expected such performance from him. Rohit punished them and asked Nishanth to put a thread into the needle in a minute. He also asked Kanika to stand on the box and then jump to the other box.

The second stunt was performed by Jannat and Rajiv. They were asked to enter the tunnel filled with insects to collect gold coins. Jannat collects more coins than Rajiv and enters the finale. The third stunt was performed by Mohit and Faisal, in which Faisal defeated Mohit and joined Rubina, Tushar, and Jannat for the finale.

Also Read: Meet The Second Finalist in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12

The worst-performing contestants in Khatron ke Khiladi Season 12 are Nishanth, Kanika, Mohit, and Rajiv. Contestants who entered Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 12 grand finale rounds are Rubina, Faisal, Tushar, and Jannat.