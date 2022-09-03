KKK12 Top Contestants in Elimination Task

Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 grand finale will soon happen. There are eight contestants left in the show who are eyeing the KKK12 trophy. With the weekend here, viewers are eagerly waiting for the episode to know the names of contestants who entered the elimination task stunt.

As we all know, Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 elimination is totally based on the performance of the contestants, and their score will decide their elimination. So this week, Rubina Dilaik, Kanika, and Pratik are said to be in the elimination stunt. KKK12 viewers predict that Rubina might get an exit pass from the show because, for the past few weeks, the makers of Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12 have been surprising viewers by eliminating all the strong contestants from the show. Also, Rubina is all set to enter Jhalak dikhhla Jaa 10 as a contestant.

Faisal was the latest contestant to get eliminated from the show, which came as a shock to KKK12 viewers. Faisal Shaikh was being tipped as a the winner of Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. Even Sriti Jha's elimination stunned viewers because she was the best performer compared to the other contestants.

Now, Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 viewers are expecting Rubina too might be evicted from the show. Rubina is said to be in the top five contestants' list. Buzz has it that Rubina would be eliminated from the fifth position. However, we have to wait and watch tonight's episode to know who would get eliminated from the show. What is your opinion on this? Comment below. Follow Sakshi Post for more updates.