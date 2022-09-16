KKK12: These Top 2 Finalists to Battle For Trophy

The Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 show is coming to an end as the grand finale date is approaching. The contestants who are gearing up for the Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12 final race are Tushar Kalia, Faisal Shaikh, Jannat Zubair Rahmani, Kanika Mann, Mohit Malik, Nishant Bhat, Rajiv Adatia, and Rubina Dilaik.

In the recent episode, Fasial and Tushar performed a stunt for KKK12 Ticket To Finale, Tushar won the stunt, and he is the first contestant to win a ticket to the KKK12 grand finale. Meanwhile, Rubina was not part of the Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 Tick To Finale stunt due to health issues. Rohit gives Rubina a chance by asking other contestants act as proxy and perform the stunt. But they refuse the proposal as they want to eliminate Rubina, who was a top contender to grab the trophy. It is known that with the stakes os high, KKK12 contestants would go all out and willing to risk everything in order to get into the grand finale race.

According to sources, the upcoming episode will see a big battle between Faisla and Mohit to win ticket To Finale task. Fans are expecting that Faisal might win the stunt and could be the second contestant to win the ticket to finale. According to social media rumours, Faisal Shaikh, Tushar, and KMihit are the top three contestants to try the Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 grand finale task.

Faisal is rumoured to be Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 winner and the runner-up could be Mohit or Tushar. Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12 grand finale will premiere on September 25. Buzz has it that KKK12 makers are getting ready to shoot the grand finale. The winner will be announced at the Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 grand finale event and the trophy will be handed over with a cash price. Follow Sakshi Post for more updates.