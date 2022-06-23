KKK12 Shocking Elimination of Top Contestant Draws Flak From Netizens

Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12 viewers are eagerly waiting for the episode launch after seeing a leaked picture on Instagram. Rubina Dilaik is one of the strongest contestants in KKK12. Netizens believe that Rubina Dilaik will bag the trophy at any cost. Earlier, Rubina posted her photos from the set where we can see her injured legs. After that, Rubina fans are rooting for her to win the show and are trending her on all the social media platforms. Rubina Dilaik has gained huge popularity after Bigg Boss Hindi season 14. Her straightforwardness and winning spirit has impressed the viewers. As we all know, Rubina is the winner of BB14, and the news that she is entering the KKK12 excited her fans.

Now there is speculation that Rubina got an exit pass from the KKK12. Rumours started making the rounds after Rubina's Tweet. "Winning with dishonesty vs losing with honesty….. which will you choose, " Rubina tweeted.

So, netizens think that Rubina got an eviction pass from Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12. Rubina's fans are very upset after seeing this Tweet and are wondering whether she was really eliminated from the show. Khatron Ke Khiladi is a stunt-based reality show, and the celebrities who are in season 12 are winners and runner ups from other reality shows. But Khatron Ke Khiladi is a different and difficult show compared to other reality shows.