KKK12 Shocking Elimination: Rohit Shetty to Evict Top Contestant?

Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 is one of the highly rated shows with an impressive viewership. Over the last few weeks, we have seen contestants perform stunts that gives you adrenaline rush.

KKK12 is almost nearing the finish line with only a handful of contestants left on the show. These contestants have successfully performed all the tasks assigned by host Rohit Shetty to survive on the show.

The shooting of Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 12 is underway in Cape Town. You all know that Pratik Sehajpal who got eliminated made a re-entry as a wild card contestant. Now, there are nine contestants left in the show. Nishant Bhat, Rubina Dilaik, Pratyik Sehajpal, Faisal Shaikh, Jannat Zubair, Kanika Mann, Tushar Kalia, Mohit Malik and Rajiv Adatia have survived on the show.Viewers can't wait to know who will get evicted next. If a buzz doing the rounds on social media is anything to go by, then Faisal Shaikh, who had been tipped as pone of the finalists is set to be evicted from Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 12. As per reports, Rohit Shetty will likely evict Faisal Shaikh, one of the top contestants from Khatron Ke Khiladi in the next episode.

However, there is no official confirmation on this and this is based on mere rumours. Let's wait for the episode to figure this out.

What are your predictions guys? Do you think Faisal deserves to leave the house? Let us know in the comments section below.