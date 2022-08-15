KKK12: No Elimination This Week?

Khatron Ke Khiladi contestants competed in the K medal race in yesterday's Sunday episode. KKK12 host Rohit announces that the contestants who lost in yesterday's (August 13) race can again participate and win the K medal. The contestant who wins the K medal will escape elimination this week. So the contestants gave stiff competition to each other to win the medal. So Rohit asks Power Locket holders to give their lockets and to take one contestant name from yesterday’s losers. These contestants will not be part of the race. Nishant eliminated Faisu’s name, Mohit eliminates Jannat’s name, Sriti eliminates Pratik, Tushar eliminates Rubina. The contestants who are in the race are Tushar, Sriti, Mohit, Nishant, Kanika, and Rajiv. Anyway, Nishant, Mohit, and Kanika entered the final stunt of the K medal.

The final stunt of the K-medal was a bit tough, but contestants managed to do it in less time. The contestant should drive the car in the lane and hit all 3 polls, but should not touch cones. If a contestant hits a cone, then there will be a penalty of 10 seconds. Well, Mohit took 7 min 16 secs and hit 8 cones, so with the penalty, it is 8 min 36 secs, Kanika hit 11 cones and took 5 min 8 secs. Kanika won the K medal and escaped elimination. Meanwhile, Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 makers did not plan any eliminations in yesterday's episode. So, viewers are expecting there will be no elimination this week. But a few social media websites say that there will be a double elimination next week as Pratik re-entered the show via wild card. Follow Sakshi Post for more updates.

