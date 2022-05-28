KKK12 Most Popular Contestant

Khatron Ke Khiladi, the stunt based show, is back in the news and this time it is for the new season. KKK is one of the most loved stunt-based reality shows on the small screen. After the season 11 ended, Khatron Ke Khiladi fans were desperately waiting for the season 12 launch. And finally, it's happening, Khatron Ke Khiladi makers are all set to present season 12 with a lot of dangerous stunts.

The contestants will compete against each other to bag a large sum of prize money. There is a lot of speculation after the Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 12 makers announced the contestants' names. Well, Rubina Dilaik, Shivangi Joshi, Faisal Shaikh, Jannat Zubair Rehmani, Pratik Sehajpal, Rajiv Adatia, Tushar Kalia, Aneri Vajani, and Nishant Bhat, among others, are set to enter the show. According to social media pages, Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 12 contestants were taken to South Africa last night.

#KhatronKeKhiladi12 is trending on Twitter. As per the buzz, Munawar Faruqui is the most famous contestant of Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 12. Viewers are betting on Munawar to win the Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 12 title after Kangana's Lock Upp. Munawar has earned a considerable fame from the Lock Upp show. His popularity has tripled after he walked out of Lock Upp with the trophy in his hand. Munawar fans never miss an opportunity to trend him on social media. We are sure he will at least reach finals if not win the show. Who do you think is the most popular contestant in Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 12? Comment below.