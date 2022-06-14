KKK12 Makers Confirm Show Launch Date and Time

The makers of Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 12 confirmed the launch date and time of the show after much speculation. Reports state that Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 will premiere on Colors TV on July 2 at 9.00 pm. Earlier, there were few news websites that stated that KKK makers will air the episode from August 6. But after the makers released the promos of the contestants, viewers have predicted that July 2 could be the confirmed date.

Talking about Khatron Ke Khiladi tasks, the contestants who are being challenged to do daring stunts are Sriti Jha, Rubina Dilaik, Pratik Sehajpal, Shivangi Joshi, Nishant Bhat, Chetna Pande, Rajiv Adatia, Tushar Kalia, Erika Packard, Mr. Faisu aka Faisal Shaikh, and Aneri Vajani.

Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 11 was a huge success and it became the number one and most watched reality show on television. So, KKK viewers expect that season 12 to be bigger than season 11. However, contestants are not ready to give up on any challenge. We can see another daring face of the actors. On Twitter, most of the viewers say that Pratik, Rubina, and Sriti Jha are strong contestants and will be there for a long time in the show. What do you say? Comment below.