KKK12 Makers Approach Balika Vadhu Actress Gehna

Rohit Shetty's Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most popular stunt-based reality show's in India. Khatron Ke Khiladi season 11 has become the most-watched show and got a massive response from the audience. Though the Khatron Ke Khiladi makers are yet to announce the next season -12, netizens however are trolling a few celebrities and trying to predict who the next set of Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 contestants could be. The internet is flooded with rumours about Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12.

Few speculations suggest that Khatron Ke Khiladi makers are contacting Neha Marda a Hindi serial actress to sign the deal. For those who don't know she was featured as Gehna in the Balika Vadhu serial. If all goes according to plan, Neha will be considered one of KKK 12's brave contenders. The actress's official confirmation is still awaited though.

The other speculated contestants of Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 are — Umar Riaz, Simba Nagpal, Rajiv Adatia, Donal Bisht, Paras Chhabra, Pratik Sehajpal,and Pavitra Punia.