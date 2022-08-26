KKK12: Faisal Shaikh Out of Khatron Ke Khiladi Final Race

Faisal Shaikh has a huge following after entering Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 12. Faisal's breathtaking performance has grabbed the attention of the audience. For the past few weeks, Faisal is being predicted as the winner of Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 by viewers. KKK12 Instagram pages have even declared that Faisal would be the winner and Mohit the runner-up.

Now, there is buzz that Faisal is out of the Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. Rumour has it that Faisal might get an exit pass from the house this week and he is not part of KKK12 finale race. Faisal fans are disappointed with this news and are eagerly waiting for the weekend episode.

Sriti Jha was the last contestant to get evicted from Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. The contestants who are rumoured to be among top 15 are Faisal, Mohit, Tushar Kalia, Jannat Zubair Rahmani, and Rubina. KKK12 viewers liked Jannat and Faisal Jodi in the show. When Faisal and Jannat perform the stunt together, viewers will be super excited to watch.

In a recent interview, Faisal praised Jannat's performance in the show. Faisal has special tricks to perform and win the tough stunt. Netizens are wishing that the elimination of Faisal will only be a rumour. What is your opinion on this? Comment below.