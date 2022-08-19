KKK12 Exclusive: Sriti Jha Confirms Elimination From Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 12

Shocking news for Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 viewers! Yes, Sriti Jha is the fifth contestant to get an exit pass from the KKK12. Sriti Jha's recent Instagram post proves she is out of the show.

Check out the post:

Sriti Jha's elimination was unexpected by the viewers and contestants. She is one contestant who never stepped back from taking part in any shows. So her sudden exit left the audience shocked after watching her perform some death-defying stunts. When news emerged that Kumkum Bhagya actress Sriti Jha would be taking part in Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12, viewers predicted an early elimination for her. However, after watching Sriti's mind-blowing performance on the show, viewers heaped praises on social media. It is worth mentioning here that Sriti Jha earned a new fan following for with her stint on Khatron Ke Khiladi

Sriti exuded confidence in every action she performed. KKK12 viewers gave Sriti Jha the title "Lady Daredevil" of Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12. A section of the audience compared Sriti Jha's performance with that of Divyanka Tripathi in season 11. Sriti Jha's popularity and respect doubled after people watched her performance on Khatron Ke Khiladi 12.

She was even predicted as the Runner-Up of the show. So netizens are disappointed with Sriti Jha's elimination and trolling KKK12 for evicting her. After Rubina Dilaik, Sriti Jha was the strongest female contestant in the show.