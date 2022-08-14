KKK12 Elimination: Who Will Get Evicted Among These Three Contestants

It seems like Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 12 viewers are enjoying the show. As the days are passing, the show is getting more interesting and the stunts are becoming harder as the levels are completed. Contestants are not stepping back to do daring stunts and amaze the audience with their performances. In yesterday's episode, Rohit gave a big surprise to the viewers by bringing Pratik back to the show via wild card. Anyway, it's the weekend, so it's elimination time. As per the social media, there is no confirmation yet on which contestant got an exit pass from the show. But KKK12 viewers are guessing that any one of these three contestants: Nishant Bhat, Rajiv Adatia, and Sriti Jha, have a high chance of getting evicted this week.

The contestants who were eliminated from KKK12 are Chetna Pande, Shivangi Joshi, Aneri Vajani, and Erika Packard. In yesterday's episode, Kanika Mann won the K medal and escaped from elimination this week. In the K-medal race, Mohit and Sriti won Power Locket and Nishant won Power Medal. The contestants gave powerful performances in the K-medal race stunt. The stunt was a water-based stunt where wild card entry Pratik competed with Nishant, but Nishant won the task with an 8 seconds difference. Whom do you think will get eliminated from Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 12 for the 5th week? Comment below. Follow Sakshi Post for more updates.