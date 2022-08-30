KKK12 Eliminated Contestant Faisal Shaikh Re-entry as Wild Card?

With each day passing, Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12 is getting more challenging for the contestants with tsks getting tougher. KKK12 contestants are trying their their best to escape elimination and enter Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 finale round. Faisal Shaikh is the recent contestant to get eliminated from the show.

KKK12 viewers and contestants are shocked by Faisal's elimination. Faisal was one of the top contenders to be predicted as Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 winner. Many Instagram pages even uploaded that Faisal had won Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 12 and Mohit was the runner-up of the show.

But after yesterday's episode, KKK12 viewers are puzzled and believe that KKK12 makers will bring back Faisal to the set as a wild card entry.

Rumours are rife on social media that makers Faisal will be back on Kraton Ke Khiladi 12 sets and will certainly enter the finale rounds. If this be right, then in all probability, we can say that Faisal will enter the show as a wild card contestant, like Pratik Sehajpal and make a strong comeback to win the trophy.

On the other hand, Bigg Boss winner Rubina Dilaik, who's also one of the top contestants on Khatrin Ke Khiladi is also being predicted as one of the top contenders to win KKK12 after Faisal's elimination. Netizens say that chances are high for Rubina to win the show after watching her daring performance in the stunts.