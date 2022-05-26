KKK12 Contestants Shooting Pics Leaked

Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12 has been making the headlines for the past few weeks. The rumuored contestants' list for season 12 of Khatron Ke Khiladi is doing the rounds on social media platforms. Khatron Ke Khiladi host Rohit Shetty took off to South Africa recently to shoot for the show. Buzz has it that the shooting of KKK 12 will take place in Cape Town, South Africa. So contestants will flown in to the shooting location by this week. According to inside reports, the contestants have been kept under quarantine before being sent for the shoot. A few rumours say that Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 shooting has already begun today. Well, let's wait for the official announcement from the KKK12 makers. The show is expected to premiere in the first week of June.

Meanwhile, Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12 contestants' promo looks have gone viral and being widely circulated on social media. The pics are creating huge buzz on social media and increased expectations. As per a Instagram posts—Shivangi Joshi, Faisal Shaikh, Pratik Sahajpal, and Tushar Kalia are done with their promo shoots.

Check out the leaked promo shoots:

Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 12 Contestants:

Rubina Dilaik

Pratik Sehajpal

Shivangi Joshi

Mohit Malik

Faisal Shaikh

Jannat Zubair

Nishant Bhat

Tushar Kalia

Kanika Mann