KKK12 Contestants Approached For Bigg Boss 16

Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12 is topping the TRP charts with highest ratings. The show has completed four weeks and entered into its fifth week. The curtains will come down on KKK12 in September.

As you all know, Bigg Boss Hindi makers will launch the new season in October or November after this show ends. According to social media speculation, producers have begun auditions and are approaching small-screen top celebrities to rope them in. Buzz has it that Bigg Boss 16 theme has already been finalised. Salman Khan's promo shoot for Bigg Boss 16 will take place next week and the promo might be out by mid-September. So Bigg Boss 16 could premiere in the first week of October.

Now, we hear that BB makers have set their eyes on roping in KKK contestants. As per social media buzz, Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12 contestants who are said to be holding talks with Bigg Boss 16 include Faisal, Jannat Zubair, Sriti Jha, and Shivangi Joshi. However, we are not sure if they accepted the offer or not. These names are doing the rounds on social media as possible contestants for Bigg Boss 16.

On the other hand, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actors Karan and Divyanka Tripathi are also said to be entering Salman Khan’s reality show. Is Pyar Ko Kya Naam Doon actress Sanaya Irani is rumored to have been approached by Bigg Boss crew. Anyway, let’s wait and watch to see what Bigg Boss 16 makers are planning.