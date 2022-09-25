KKK12 Contestant Bags Rohit Shetty Film, Deets Inside

Finally, the curtains are down for the most watched TV reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12. The grand finale will be aired on September 25. The top five contestants who have entered Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12 finale round are Faisal Shaikh, Tushar Kalia, Rubina Dilaik, Jannat Zubair, and Mohit Malik.

In yesterday's episode, Kanika Mann got eliminated and is out of the KKK12 grand finale race. Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12 grand finale event will be graced by the entire team of Cirkus to promote their upcoming film, which will be released in December 2022. Ranveer and Pooja Hegde are also seen in the Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 grand finale for their upcoming movie promotions. The top two contestants of KKK12 are Faisal and Tushar. Following the grand finale shooting, there are many rumors that Rohit Shetty announced Tushar as the winner and Faisal as the first runner-up.

Faisal and Tushar impressed the audience with their outstanding performances. Sources say that Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12 host Rohit Shetty has offered a film to Faisu. Faisal will play an important role in Rohit Shetty's upcoming movie. However, there is no official confirmation about this piece of news.

Faisal's popularity and fan following doubled after his entery into Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. His performance in the stunts has amazed the viewers. Rohit Shetty praised Faisal for the way in which he performed the stunts in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 show. Faisal is now participating in JhalaJhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10. Follow Sakshi Post for more updates.