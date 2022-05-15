KKK12 Confirmed Contestants List Along With Pictures

Khatron Ke Khiladi is all set to return with a brand new season. Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most-watched and loved stunt-based reality shows on television. After a long gap and several rumours, Rohit Shetty is coming back to the small screen with Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12 with some changes. Earlier, there was news that Rohit Shetty will be heading to South Africa to shoot for Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12 . Rohit Shetty will be shooting for 55 days in Cape Town, South Africa. Now, as per the latest update, all the Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12 confirmed contestants will leave for the shoot around May 27.

Rohit's Shetty Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12 is making the headlines each day as viewers are searching to know the names of contestants and the show launch date. Are you one of those wanting to know about the contestants in Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12? Then check this out.

Munawar Faruqui

Rubina Dilaik

Shivangi Joshi

Kanika Mann

Sriti Jha

Tushar Kalia

Aneri Vajani

Mohit Malik

Chetna Pande

Nishant Bhat

Pratik Sehajpal

Rajiv Adatia

Erika Packard

Faisal Sheikh