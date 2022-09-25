KKK12 on Colors Tonight, Check Time

Rohit Shetty's Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12 will culminate with a grand finale this weekend. KKK12 contestants over the past few weeks have left no stone unturned to entertain the audience with their performance of thrilling stunts. Kanika Mann was the latest contestant to get an exit pass from the show.

Contestants who entered KKK12 finale are Rubina Dilaik, Jannat Zubair, Faisal Shaikh, Mohit Malik, and Tushar Kalia. The audience is eager to know who bagged the Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 12 title after the grand finale shoot wrapped up on September 18. As per reports, Tushar Kalia has won Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 trophy and Faisal was chosen as the first runner-up with a cash prize.

If you can't wait to watch KKK12 grand finale tonight, here are he details..

Where to watch Khatron Ke Khiladi 12

Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 12 grand finale will air on September 24 and 25 on Colors TV

Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 Prize Money and Trophy

Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 winner was promised a Swift car. The cash prize for KKK12 might be around Rs 25 to 30 lakh.

Winner of Khatron Ke Khiladi 12

Tushar has been declared ad the winner of Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. Faisal and Mohit ended up in first and second runner-up.