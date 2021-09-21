KKK11: Win or loss We Will Celebrate, Says Divyanka Tripathi Husband

Everyone is eagerly waiting to know about the winner of Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 11. Netizens are coming up with different names. Some are saying that Arjun Bijlani would win the trophy whereas few others are saying that Vishal Aditya Singh is going to be the winner of the show. Some are saying that Divyanka Tripathi may win the trophy. Let us not decode much but wait for the finale.

Now, Divyanka's husband Vivek Dahiya took to his Instagram and shared a cryptic post in which he mentioned that she is above the winning. He sang praises for his wife. He said that contestants, audience, and Rohit have been impressed with her stunts.

His Insta post reads, "Tum “winning” ke uppar ho. Irrespective of the decision tomorrow, there’s nobody I know who’s not impressed by your mettle - be it the contestants, audience or even Rohit sir. “Darti nahi ye ladki” was heard quite often haha. Isliye, Jeet gaye toh bahut khoob aur nahi jeete - celebrate toh hum phir bhi karenge for the phenomenal journey you’ve had my love which will be cherished in the seasons to come."

He further wrote, "Ironic that all this time, we couldn’t wait for the finale and now that’s it’s here, I’ve had a work call and hence it’s going to be an e-celebration. Something that we’re pretty used to by now. Proud of you my Dhaakad Girl."

We don't know what is going to happen at the last moment. She may win the title as she is the audience's favourite.