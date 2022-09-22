KKK Winners List From First Season 1 to 12

Khatron Ke Khiladi is the most watched and popular stunt-based reality show on Colors TV. There is a special fan base for KKK host, Rohit Shetty and Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi Bach Ke Kahan Jayega? Khatra Kahin Se Bhi Aayega! is the twelfth season of Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi.

The shoot of Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12 took place in Cape Town, South Africa. Celebrities who participated in Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 12 are Faisal Shaikh, Erika Packard, Aneri Vajani, Shivangi Joshi, Chetna Pande, Sriti Jha, Pratik Sehajpal, Nishant Bhat, Rajiv Adatia, Tushar Kalia, Rubina Dilaik, Mohit Malik, Kanika Mann, and Jannat Zubair Rahmani.

With Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12 coming to a close, KKK12 viewers can't wait to know who has clinched the title this season. Here's a list of Khatron Ke Khiladi winners from season 1 to 12.

Nethra Raghuraman: Season 1

Anushka Manchanda: Season 2

Shabir Ahluwalia: Season 3

Aarti Chhabria: Season 4

Rajneesh Duggal: Season 5

Aashish Chaudhary: Season 6

Sidharth Shukla: Season 7

Shantanu Maheshwari: Season 8

Punit Pathak: Season 9

Karishma Tanna: Season 10

Arjun Bijlani: Season 11

Tushar or Faisal: Season 12