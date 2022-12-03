Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan: Salman Khan Delights Fans With New Swag

Bollywood actor Salman Khan announced the wrapping up of shooting of his upcoming movie ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’ on Saturday. He took to social media to update his fans and shared a pic in which the actor is looking dapper.

In the posted pic, Khan is seen wearing a printed jacket and sporting long hair and a trimmed beard. The actor’s pose has already set the comments section on fire.

“Shoot wrapped. #KisikaBhaiKisikiJaan arrives #Eid2023,” Salman Khan wrote this caption with his pic.

‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’ movie was earlier titled ‘Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali’. The film is bankrolled by Salman Khan Films and directed by Farhad Samji. The film also stars Pooja Hegde, Venkatesh Daggubati, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari and Vijender Singh.

