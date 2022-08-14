Kiran Yogeshwar Eliminated from Bigg Boss Kannada OTT

It's time for Bigg Boss Kannada OTT first week elimination. There are a lot of speculations on social media about which contestant got an exit pass from the BBKOTT house. Anyway, it is hard to decide within one week which contestant should be out of the house. Because the first week will be like a warm-up for the contestants, and mostly they will try to understand the game and the contestants in the first week. We can say that first-week elimination is a little bit unfair for the eliminated contestant who gets no opportunity to prove themselves.

Bigg Boss OTT Kannada contestants who got nominated for the first week eviction are Arjun Ramesh, Sanya Iyer, Kiran, Yogeshwar, Jayashree Aradhya, Aryavardhan Guruji, Sonu Srinivas Gowda, Uday Surya, Rakesh Adiga, Spoorthi Gowda, Akshatha Kuki, and Lokesh. The contestants who are in the danger zone are Sonu Gowda, Spoorthy Gowda, Aryavardhan Guruji, Jayashree Aradhya, Nandini- Jashwant, and Akshata Kuki.

As per a few news websites and social media pages, Kiran Yogeshwar is the first contestant to get an exit pass from the Bigg Boss Kannada OTT Season 1 house. Netizens troll BBK makers for unfair elimination. Viewers expected that Akshatha Kuki might face first week elimination because her performance was average and she received a low voting percentage as per the Bigg Boss Kannadas OTT unofficial voting results. Meanwhile, Lokesh is out of BBK house due to a medical emergency. Lokesh's leg was injured during a garden dance task. The source says that Lokesh will return to the house after recovery. Follow Sakshi Post for more updates.