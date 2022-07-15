Kiran Abbavaram Looks Dapper In The First Look Poster From 'Rules Ranjann'

The makers of the upcoming film 'Rules Ranjann’ have released the first look glimpse of actor Kiran Abbavaram marking his birthday on Friday. Deviating away from the mass tag that he earned from earlier performances, Kiran Abbavaram looks dapper as he dons a classy look in the formal suit.

The actor from Rayalaseema has amassed quite a fanbase for his onscreen performances in movies like 'Raaja Vaaru Ravi Gaaru', 'SR Kalyanamandapam', 'Sebastian P.C 524' and the recent one 'Sammathame'. His next 'Rules Ranjann’ too has higher expectations from the fans. Directed by Rathinam Krishna, the film is being jointly produced by Divyang Lavania and V Murali Krishna under Star Light Entertainments Pvt. Ltd. The film is being presented by A.M Rathnam.

This Telugu romantic comedy also features 'DJ Tillu' fame Neha Shetty in the female lead. Currently, the film's shooting is going on at a brisk pace. A massive star cast from both Tollywood and Bollywood has joined the first schedule.

Besides starring Kiran Abbavaram, the film also features comedian-actor Vennela Kishore, Himani, Vaishali, Jayavani, Mumtaz, Satya, Annu Kapoor, Siddharth Sen, Atul Parchure, Ashish Vidhyarthi, Ajay among other star casts. Other characters in the film include Goparaju Ramana, Gemini Suresh, Tulasi, Abhimanyu Singh, Himani, Vaishali, Jayavani, Mumtaz and Manohar Singh.

Music is being rendered by Amresh Ganesh while Duleep Kumar is the cinematographer. M Sudheer is the art director for the film while Varaprasad is the editor. The story is written and directed by Rathinam Krishna.