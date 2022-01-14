The King's Man Leaked in India on Same Day as Release

The King's Man is a spy action comedy directed by Matthew Vaughn from a screenplay by Vaughn and Karl Gajdusek and story by Vaughn. The third installment in the Kingsman series, is based on the comic book The Secret Service by Mark Millar and Dave Gibbons. The film is a prequel to 2014's Kingsman: The Secret Service and 2017's Kingsman: The Golden Circle.

The King's Man had an international theatrical release in December 2021. The film features an ensemble cast including the likes of Ralph Fiennes (who also serves as one of the film's executive producers), Gemma Arterton, Rhys Ifans, Matthew Goode, Tom Hollander, Harris Dickinson, Daniel Brühl, Djimon Hounsou, and Charles Dance, and focuses on several events during World War I and the birth of the Kingsman organization.

The King's Man was released in the United States, in the United Kingdom by Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures (through 20th Century Studios label), after getting delayed several times from the original release date in November 2019. The film received mixed reviews from critics, grossing over $75 million. The King’s Man is now hitting the Indian box office on January 14, 2022.

