King Nagarjuna's The Ghost Promo Out

There’s lots of discussion about Tamahagane, ever since the makers of King Nagarjuna starrer The Ghost revealed his choice of weapon. Today, they have come up with a promo to disclose Tamahagane and how it is made.

Director Praveen Sattaru has come up with a first of its kind subject and he will be showing Nagarjuna as an Interpol officer. The promo actually begins with someone cautioning Nagarjuna about the entire underworld coming for him. We can see a file named ‘Red Notice’ in the drawer which apparently has all the secrets about the underworld.

Then, Nagarjuna opens a huge box where he finds this raw steel named Tamahagane. He makes a sharp sword with it to take on the underworld. “The sword feels proud in the hands of The King,” reads the quote in the promo. Nag cuts a hard steel into two pieces which shows the sharpness of the object.

When the underworld almost reaches his place, he blasts the power supply system. Finally, The Ghost is ready to counter attack the enemies with Tamahagane. It’s revealed in the end that Tama means precious and Hagane means steel. The promo also divulged theatrical trailer of the movie will be out on August 25th.

Nagarjuna maintained the same intensity throughout the promo and the significance of the Tamahagane sword is revealed through the promo. Bharath and Saurab’s background score for the promo is just terrific. We are going to see more action in the trailer that will be released next week.

The Ghost is an engaging action thriller, laced with emotions. Sonal Chauhan is the leading lady in the movie, that also featurues Gul Panag and Anikha Surendran in vital roles.

With blessings of Narayan Das Narang, Suniel Narang, along with Puskur Ram Mohan Rao, and Sharrath Marar is producing The Ghost on massive scale under Sree Venkateshwara Cinemas LLP and Northstar Entertainment Banners.

Mark K Robin is the music director, while songs are provided by Bharath and Saurab duo. Mukesh G is the cinematographer, wherein Brahma Kadali is the art director. Dinesh Subbarayan and Kaecha supervised stunt sequences.

The Ghost which is one of the most awaited movies will be gracing the theatres on October 5th, for Dasara.

Cast: Nagarjuna, Sonal Chauhan, Gul Panag, Anikha Surendran and others.

Technical Crew:

Director: Praveen Sattaru

Producers: Narayan Das Narang, Puskur Ram Mohan Rao, Sharrath Marar

Banners: Sree Venkateshwara Cinemas LLP and Northstar Entertainment

Cinematography: Mukesh G.

Music: Mark K Robin (Songs by Bharath and Saurab)

Action: Dinesh Subbarayan, Kaecha

Art Director: Brahma Kadali

Executive Producers: Mohan and Venkateswara Rao Challagulla

PRO: Vamsi-Shekar, BA Raju