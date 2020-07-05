NEW YORK: American rapper Kanye West took to his micro-blogging site and announced that he would run for president in 2020. He tweeted as, "We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future. I am running for president of the United States.” The post made by West has got more than 674k likes and 354.2K retweets.

We don't know whether Kanye West was serious about his candidature four months before the November 3 election or if he had filed any FEC filing to appear on state elections ballots. The 2020 United States presidential election is scheduled on November 3, 2020. In this elections, voters will either decide to re-elect the president Donald Trump and his vice-president Mike Pence or a new candidate. Joe Biden has become the presumptive Democratic nominee. Therefore he is most likely to go against Donald Trump in the election this year. Elon Musk, the chief executive of electric-car maker Tesla wrote on the TWitter as “You have my full support!” Here is the tweet made by the 'Good Life' hitmaker.

We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future. I am running for president of the United States 🇺🇸! #2020VISION — ye (@kanyewest) July 5, 2020

Kanye West, an American rapper, songwriter, singer, entrepreneur and fashion designer. He was first known as a producer for Roc-A-Fella Records in the early 2000s, producing singles for several mainstream artists and later became a rapper. He is one of the best selling music artists in the world. West married his long time girl friend, Kim Kardarshian and they have four children.

April D Ryan reacted to the tweet and she wrote on her Twitter account as, "Former VP Joe Biden is presumptive Democratic nominee for President! Donald Trump is presumptive Republican nominee for President! Rapper Kanye West hasn’t even completed the required FEC filing to actually be a Presidential candidate & is only running for news headlines!