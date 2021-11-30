KIMS Hospital Doctor Shocking Revelations About Sirivennela Seetharama Sastry Health

Siri Vennala Seetarama Sastry, the legendary Tollywood lyricist, died on Tuesday evening.

After his demise, KIMS hospital MD Bhaskar Rao said that six years ago, Siri Vennala Seetarama Sastry had undergone cancer surgery. He also had Bypass surgery. Due to cancer, a portion of the lung was removed. The cancer cells had spread to another lung a week before. He had been in intensive care for the last five days.

As the kidney was damaged, the infection spread to the entire body. Siri Vennala Seetarama Sastry breathed his last today, November 30th, at 04:07 p.m, he added.

