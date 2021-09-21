The Kid LAROI And Justin Bieber Song ‘Stay’ is The Season’s Top Favourite On Celebrity Reels

Stay, a Justin Bieber and The Kid LAROI collaboration is well on course to be on a record-smashing spree across the globe. Apart from being numero uno and holding the second position on Billboard The Hot 100, this fast-paced synth-pop, hip pop, and pop-rock song is, in its seventh week, reigning Billboard Global 200, ranked one on Spotify Top 50 Global, third on Spotify Top 50 India, third on Apple Top 100 India, fifth on Apple Top 100 Global, first on Wynk International Top Hits… and the list goes on. Stay is a heartbreak song, featuring Australian rapper-sing-songwriter LAROI and Canadian singer Bieber in the music video, narrating about a troubled relationship where the lover is requesting his beloved to not leave him even though he has broken many promises. Taking its success run forward even in the digital space, the song, produced by Sony Music, has been a hot favorite on reels and short video formats. Celebrities and influencers worldwide are going gaga over the song. Closer home the scene is no different. Here’s taking a look at how some of the Indian stars grooving and moving on the song:

Urvashi Rautela

Doing a fashion walk in the sand on the beats of Stay, actor Urvashi Rautela's version is beautiful. Her makeup is on point and she looks stunning in a beautiful red dress. She seems to be complimenting the tune with her expression.

Prajakta Koli

Given how she enjoys keeping things real and fun, social media influencer and actor Prajakta Koli did a “Shoot day mornings!...” video on the track. From getting her sleepy head out of the bed, brushing, bathing, getting the right dress and makeup on, to getting into the car, she gives us a glimpse of what such days are like for her. Not to forget how she breaks into a dance in between, a few times.

Awez Darbar

Giving out an important safety message loud and clear, choreographer and content creator Awez Darbar’s take on Stay is different. He tries to caution people to not dance on the road or else they may meet with an accident like him. Hence, it’s better to stay safe and keep dancing. Reacting to his worried fans and well-wishers who took his accident to be real, Darbar later clarified he didn't have any accident and the video is a work of fiction.

Avneet Kaur

The young actor chose to participate in the #staydronechallenge with the song and spoke about her hobbies. In the video, Avneet Kaur is seen dancing on the rooftop while highlighting that she enjoys reading, photography, watching movies and baking.

Hina Khan

Actor Hina Khan kept it simple and looks like she had a lot of fun matching steps to the song, Stay. She is seen capturing different angles of her moves on a drone. “I do the same thing ….#reels #reelsinstagram #reelkarofeelkaro #reelitfeelit #trending #viral #stay #justinbieber #staydronechallenge #fun,” she captioned it.

Haven’t made your reel on Stay yet? Well, take inspiration from the celebs and get going for fun.