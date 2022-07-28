Kichcha Sudeep's Vikrant Rona Audience Review From US Premieres

Sandalwood Abhinava Chakravarthi Kichcha Sudeep's much awaited film, Vikrant Rona, previously titled Phantom, hit theatres across the globe today. The film is directed by Anup Bhandari and stars Nita Ashok and Vasuki Vaibhav in key roles besides Sudeep. Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandes is seen in a special number which is ready topping the charts.

Audience who saw the premiere shows have shared their reviews on Twitter. Have a look at some of the reviews about Vikrant Rona film release.

Avoid Vikrant Rona movie at any cost , Donate money to kichcha's pailwan movie producer swapna who lost her money due to low collection instead of watching this crap..

There is Nothing New In It... You Can Say Sudeep Career Ended With #VikrantRona#KicchaSudeep#VRin3D #VR pic.twitter.com/tPNAKbiKei — Box Office Karnataka (@Karnataka_BOX) July 28, 2022

Yess nimmvon just like how dboosa career is gonna end by harikisna kantri kulfi 😂😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣 bere film bagge comment madakku range beku kanro kulfi dagars 😂😂urkoli innu bejan baki ide lowdes 🤣😂😂😂 #Kantri ge jai avnamman hakond *** #VikranthRona #VRin3D #KicchaSudeep𓃵 — kichcha fan (@vikrantrona_666) July 28, 2022

Finally Vikrant Rona released in Dubai.. Review is 5star.. Just think how is the movie, since most of them given 5 star.... ❤❤❤🥳🥳🥳 this the most happiest movement for all fans.. Thanks god we won finally....@KicchaSudeep#VikrantRona pic.twitter.com/q3YESdlfUF — praveen kumar c (@princepraveenk3) July 27, 2022

Jus finished watchin in Dubai .. it’s kickass movie 🔥 🔥 4.5/5 #VikrantRona — Sudeep Shetty (@sudeep_rshetty) July 27, 2022

As a person who has already watched #VikrantRona, try to watch it in theatres and try to watch in 3D 🙏 The film is a Superb Cinematic Experience & deserves a theatre watch 🤩#VRin3D #VRReview #VikrantRonaReview #VikrantRonaFDFS #KicchaSudeep #KicchaSudeepa pic.twitter.com/SVvSrTCGD1 — Kumar Swayam (@KumarSwayam3) July 28, 2022

#VikrantRona is massive in every sense of this word and beautiful beyond your expectations. Each frame looks painted and #KicchaSudeep, well… he has his swag cap on! This is a treat for fans. Full review @indiacom at 11 am tomorrow. #VikrantRonaReview @KicchaSudeep @VikrantRona — Vineeta Kumar (@vineeta_ktiwari) July 27, 2022