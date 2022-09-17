Kichcha Sudeep's BBK9 Starting Date, New Format and Contestants List

Bigg Boss Kannada OTT ended on a grand note with a finale on VOOT. Names of Roopesh Shetty or Rakesh Adiga are doing the rounds for BBK OTT winner. Meanwhile, viewers are waiting desperately to know all about Bigg Boss Kannada Season 9. The Kannada TV reality show will be hosted by Sandalwood actor Kichcha Sudeep like the previous seasons. BBK9 will be aired on Colors Kannada. September 24 has been locked as premiere date for Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8. So there's just a week to go for the big day.

Now, Bigg Boss Kannada viewers are curious about the celebrities who have been shortlisted as contestants for BBK9. Meanwhile, Kichcha Sudeep revealed on Bigg Boss Kannada OTT Season 1 finals yesterday that four top contestants from this show will get a direct entry into Bigg Boss Kannada Season 9 show.

Bigg Boss Kannada Season 9 will have 18 contestants taking part in the show. Of this, four finalists from BBK OTT have already been named by Kichcha Sudeep for entry into the show. Five good contestants from previous 8 seasons of Bigg Boss Kannada will also be signed up. The other 14 contestants in Bigg Boss Kannada Season 9 will be all new.

This time around, Colors Kannada seems to be following Bigg Boss Hindi format. If you remember, Colors had roped in a few contestants from the previous seasons and OTT into the latest season of the show. Even though Rakhi Sawant had taken part in the previous seasons, she was called back again in the new season. Same was the case with Sidharth Shukla, winner of Bigg Boss 13 who appeared as guest content to boost show's TRPs. So this time around, Kannada Bigg Boss Season 9 will see both old and new contestants making their appearance on the show.

Talking about Bigg Boss Kannada OTT contestant who have grabbed a chance to enter Bigg Boss Kannada Season 9 directly are Sania iyer, Roopesh Shetty, Aryavardhan Guruji and Rakesh Adiga.

And contestants from the previous seasons who were seen in the Colors Kannada promo of Bigg Boss Kannada Season 9 are Dipika Das, Vaishnavi Gowda, Prashanth Sambargi, Anupama Gowda among others.

Bigg Boss OTT Kannada has already created a lot of hype around the show and BBK9 is being dubbed as the biggest season in the history of Kannada television. Bigg Boss Kannada Season 9 is all set to begin from Sept 24 at 6pm (on the launch date) and 9.30pm on week days.

Come back to Sakshi Post for all the Bigg Boss Kannada Season 9 updates.