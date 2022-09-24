Kichcha Sudeep's BBK9 Pilot Episode Shoot Done

Colors Kannada has wrapped up the shoot of Bigg Boss Kannada season 9 pilot episode. The grand premiere shoot is done. Contestants have given their stage performances and entered the BBK9 glass house.

Bigg Boss Kannada season 8 contestants also gave stage performances, but it is unknown whether they are going to enter the season 9 house or not. Bigg Boss Kannada 9 makers dropped the promo on Instagram in which we can see BBK8 popular contestant Arvind KP's stage performance.

After seeing Arvind KP in the promo, viewers have flooded the Colors Kannada Twitter timeline with comments over Aravind KP's entry.

On the other hand, top four contestants from Bigg Boss Kannada OTT--Rakesh Adiga, Roppesh Shetty, Saanya, and Aryavardhan, have entered the BBK9 glass house. Colors Kannada business head Parameshawara released the promos of Roopesh and Saanya entering the house.

We can say that the contestants who are entering Bigg Boss Kannada season 9 will have tough competition considering there will be show veterans. Sources say that strong contestants from previous seasons are entering the show, while top celebrities from the Kannada television are also participating in Bigg Boss Kannada season 9.

As Kichcha Sudeep promised, this season will be bigger than any other seasons. BBK makers have changed the rules and there will be thrilling tasks assigned to the contestants.

Bigg Boss Kannada season 9 will premiere today at 6 pm on Colors Kannada TV. If you miss watching an episode on TV, you can always watch it on the VOOT platform, where there will be 24/7 hours live streaming of the show. Follow Sakshi Post for more updates.

