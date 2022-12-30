Kichcha Sudeep Look For BBK9 Grand Finale

Bigg Boss Kannada season 9 contestants are all set to face the litmus test—grand finale. Yes BBK9 grand finale is here, the day contestants have been waiting for. It seems the makers wrapped up the shooting of the BBK9 finale performance yesterday.

For those who joined in late to the story, BBK9 contestants who are in the final race to bag the Bigg Boss Kannada 9 trophy are Roopesh Shetty, Rakesh Adiga, Divya Uruduga, Deepika Das, and Rupesh Rajanna. As per the latest BBK9 promo, the eliminated contestants are seen giving a stage performance on finale day. Bigg Boss Kannada 9 makers and Colors Kannada channel officially announced that the BBK9 finale will premiere on December 30 and 31 at 7.30 p.m.

Earlier the BBBK9 viewers thought that the season finale will happen on December 31 and January 1.

The audience was eager to see the remaining contestants' looks after Rakesh Adiga's finale look was released on social media. The Colors Kannada channel has now released the promo for Kichcha Sudeep’s looks in season 9.

With that, Bigg Boss Kannada 9 viewers are expecting something extraordinary from Kichcha Sudeep’s finale appearance. Anyway, Kichcha Sudeep has a huge fan following for his own style of hosting the show. A section of the audience watch Bigg Boss Kannada only on weekends for Sudeep’s looks and hosting style.

Also Read: BBK9 Winner Name Leaked

Check out the promo: