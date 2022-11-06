Kichcha Sudeep Evicts Sanya Iyer From BBK9 House

Bigg Boss Kannada 9 has completed six weeks with a good TRP rating and managed to grab the audience attention with its new rules and tasks. The contestants in the BBK9 house are giving their best to impress the audience and escape elimination. In yesterday's episode, Kichcha Sudeep reviewed the contestants' performance and schooled all those who crossed the line.

Talking about nominations, the contestants who got nominated for the sixth-week elimination process are Aryavardhan Guruji, Divya Uruduga, Prashanth Sambargi, Roopesh Shetty, Rupesh Rajanna, and Sanya Iyer.

According to the sources, Sanya Iyer has been eliminated from the BBK9 house in the sixth week. This was most unexpected and viewers are shocked after knowing that Sanya Iyer got an exit pass from the house. Sanya Iyer entered BBK9 as she was the top contestant in Bigg Boss Kannada OTT.

Sanya Iyer and Roopesh Shetty's chemistry in BBKOTT and BBK9 house earned them a huge fan following outside the house Netizens expected that BBK9 makers might not eliminate Sanya for TRP rating, but expectations went wrong. A section of the audience says that Sanya's fifth-week captaincy performance may be the reason for her elimination. What is your opinion on this? Comment below.

