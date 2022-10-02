Kichcha Sudeep Evicts First Contestant of Bigg Boss Kannada 9

Bigg Boss Kannada season 9 has managed to get a good TRP rating in its first week. In the weekend episode, Kichcha Sudeep reviewed the contestants' performances and said their drawbacks. Kichcha Sudeep schooled Arun Sagar for taking tasks seriously. The BBK9 host said, "Arun Sagar is entertaining the audience with his jokes and they appreciate it. But don't take everything easy in the Bigg Boss house. Where the task should be taken seriously and not play pranks. " Arun replies, "Hearing Aryavardhan Guruji's speech, Nawaz was getting angry. He went to stop it and played a prank. " Anyway, Roopesh Shetty and Arun Sagar clashed on the same issue.

In the worst performance nomination, Roopesh Shetty nominated Arun Sagar and said he was not taking tasks seriously whereas Arun loses cool and nominated Roopesh Shetty for some silly reason. However, Roopesh Shetty and Arun Sagar have patched up after the episode. Talking about the BBK9 first week eliminations, the contestants who are on the nomination list are Arun Sagar, Arayavardhan, Prashanth Sambargi, Divya Uruduga, Saanya, Nawaz, Mayuri Kyatari, Darsh Chandrappa, Vinoda Gobbaragala, Aishwarya Pissay, Roopesh Shetty, and Kavyashree Gowda. Arun Sagar, Mayuri Kyatari, Arayavardhan, Prashanth Sambargi, Divya Uruduga, Saanya, and Roopesh Shetty are in the safe zone. Nawaz, Darsh Chandrappa, Vinoda Gobbaragala, Aishwarya Pissay, and Kayashree Gowda are in the danger zone.

As per the sources, Aishwarya Pissay got evicted from the Bigg Boss Kannada season 9 house. Aishwarya Pissay performed well in first week's tasks, but she might not reach audience expectations. Follow Sakshi Post for more updates.