Kichcha Sudeep Announces New Rules For Bigg Boss Kannada 9

The most awaited Kannada TV reality show, Bigg Boss Kannada Season 9 will have its grand launch on September 24 at 6 pm on Colors Kannada Channel. Yes, the rumours are true: Bigg Boss Kannada producers are bringing five old contestants from the previous season, and the top four contestants from Bigg Boss OTT Kannada will also compete in season 9.

According to sources, this time, BBK makers are planning a unique theme and set some interesting rules for contestants. Buzz has it that Bigg Boss Kannada makers (Colors Kannada) is bringing back controversial contestants from previous seasons so as to lure more viewers to the show and boost TRPs.

On Colors Kannada Twitter page, a section of the audience is also giving suggestions on contestants' selection to the makers, and a majority of them want Bigg Boss Kannada season 8 best jodi Arvind KP and Divya U back in the glass house.

As per the buzz, even the punishment awarded to the worst performing contesants and for those who break the BB house rules will be different from the previous seasons. We hear that Colors Kannada is all set to implement new rules in Bigg Boss Kannada Season 9. The tasks for the contestants will be interesting and tougher this season. BBK9 host Kichcha Sudeep is likely to announce the same on the day of launch.

Meanwhile, there is no update on Bigg Boss Kannada season 9 contestants' list except those coming from other seasons and from BBK OTT. From OTT, Rakesh Adiga, Roopesh Shetty, Saniya Iyer and Guruji have earned direct entry into the show. On the other hand, Vaishnavi Gowda, Anupama Gowda, Prashanth Sambargi and Deepika Das who competed in the previous seasons have also been invited to take part in the new season.

We can say that BBK producers are keeping all the information related to BBK9 confidential so as to keep the surprise element for Bigg Boss Kannada Season 9 viewers. Are you ready to experience more fun in Bigg Boss Kannada Season 9? Follow Sakshi Post for more updates.