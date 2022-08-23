Is Kiara and Sidharth Malhotra Getting Married This Year?

Karan Johar dropped a Koffee With Karan season 7 episode 8 promo. Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani are seen having some spicy chit-chat on the KWK couch with Karan. In the promo, we can see Karan and Shahid Kapoor made fun of Kiara by taking Sidharth Malhotra's name and their relationship. Karam asks Kiara "are you denying your relationship with Sidharth" she replies "I'm neither denying nor accepting." Adding to Karan's question, " are you close friends" she says "we are definitely close friends... more than close friends".

On the other hand, Shahid called Kiara and her rumored boyfriend " such a good-looking couple" adding to that Karan said "Bachche kamaal ke hoge". Anyway, Kiara could not stop blushing over Karan and Shahid's comments. At the end of the promo, Shahid says "Be ready for the big announcement sometime at the end of this year, it's not a movie," where Kiara also agrees. In the last episode also Sidharth Malhotra gives positive signs about his and Kiara Advani relationship.

Check out the promo: