Kiara Advani Sidharth Malhotra Wedding Date and Venue

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra are the most popular and loved Bollywood couple right now, and fans are eagerly awaiting their wedding bells. After Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's marriage, there were rumours about Kiara Advani and Sidharth's marriage announcement. The rumours said that Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra were going to tie the knot in December 2022. Well, now that Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra have headed to Dubai together for the new year party, the buzz has raised that Sid and Kiara are going to ring the wedding bell in February. The sources said that Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra will have a heightened security wedding like Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif. As per Koimoi, the wedding will take place at the Jaisalmer Palace Hotel with high security. Anyway, there is no confirmation from any official sources about Sid and Kiara's wedding.