Khushbu Opens Up On Depression After Sushant Singh Rajput Suicide

Jun 16, 2020, 09:13 IST
- Sakshi Post

HYDERABAD: Actor Khushbu Sundar on Monday responded over the suicide of Bollywood young Hero Sushant Singh Rajput (34), through a series of tweets in her twitter handle and said that she even wanted to end her life due to depression but managed to get out of it. Khushbu said that she had never met Sushant Singh Rajput, but she can feel his pain.

The actress expressed her grief over the extreme step taken by the Sushan, and she even said that he has taken a wrong decision which will hurt his family and fans forever.

Speaking about the depression actress said that she even has gone through the face of depression and once wanted to end her life but she managed to get out of the depression with a stronger determination.
 
Khushbu even said that everyone goes through the stage of depression in their life in one stage or the other. Is she says she had nevergone through depression that would be a lie, said Khushbu.

The actress told that once she wanted to end all. But she managed to fight the demons as she wanted to prove that she is stronger than those who made attempts to fail her, and for those who waited for her end.

Khushi said that her friends helped her a lot to get out of the depression and she called them 'angels' who helped her during her tough times.
 
She said that she had never fear of failure as she had guts to fight back and turn every of my failure into a success and reach to a winning point with courage.

 
 

 
 
 
 

Advertisement
Back to Top