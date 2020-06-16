HYDERABAD: Actor Khushbu Sundar on Monday responded over the suicide of Bollywood young Hero Sushant Singh Rajput (34), through a series of tweets in her twitter handle and said that she even wanted to end her life due to depression but managed to get out of it. Khushbu said that she had never met Sushant Singh Rajput, but she can feel his pain.

The actress expressed her grief over the extreme step taken by the Sushan, and she even said that he has taken a wrong decision which will hurt his family and fans forever.

Speaking about the depression actress said that she even has gone through the face of depression and once wanted to end her life but she managed to get out of the depression with a stronger determination.



Khushbu even said that everyone goes through the stage of depression in their life in one stage or the other. Is she says she had nevergone through depression that would be a lie, said Khushbu.

The actress told that once she wanted to end all. But she managed to fight the demons as she wanted to prove that she is stronger than those who made attempts to fail her, and for those who waited for her end.

Khushi said that her friends helped her a lot to get out of the depression and she called them 'angels' who helped her during her tough times.



She said that she had never fear of failure as she had guts to fight back and turn every of my failure into a success and reach to a winning point with courage.

Life came to a standstill at one point n I couldn’t see the end of the tunnel. It was dark n scary. Or I loved wearing a blindfold as I was selfish not to see the problems. Thought easiest way would be to sleep, forever. But my grit pulled me through. My friends were my angels. — KhushbuSundar ❤️ (@khushsundar) June 15, 2020

Why let go what I had,my precious life, to someone who played in my mind,scaring me n pushing me into a a dark deep unseen pit? I struggled to see the silver lining,a ray of light, a hope,a chance? Why should I let all go away is what I said to myself n came back. And here I am. — KhushbuSundar ❤️ (@khushsundar) June 15, 2020

I do not fear failure. I do not fear dark. I do not fear unknown force. I know I have come this far bcoz I had the guts to fight back. To wear my courage on my sleeves. To learn to turn every failure into success. To be able to jump over the hurdles n sprint to my winning point. — KhushbuSundar ❤️ (@khushsundar) June 15, 2020

Everyone goes through upheaval n depression. I would be lying if I say I haven’t. I did and wanted to end all. But I fought the demons in my head bcoz I wanted to prove I am stronger than them. Stronger than those who wanted to fail me. Stronger than those who waited for my end. — KhushbuSundar ❤️ (@khushsundar) June 15, 2020











