‘khoya sa’ By KASYAP Romantically Captures Love At First Sight in a Heartfelt Way

Music has the power to uplift your mood and also makes you feel the warmth of emotions in the most memorable ways. Weaving magic once again, Label Day One announces the launch of ‘khoya sa’ by singer, songwriter & composer, KASYAP who is ready to twirl up emotions and make you feel the jitters of love at first sight.

Composed, produced, penned and performed by KASYAP, ‘khoya sa’ is a soulful romantic new-age pop song that will make you experience the feeling of romance and the feeling of love at first sight. Set in the backdrop where a young boy and girl lock eyes in a café and fall in love but are too shy to introduce themselves to each other, the track perfectly blends these deep and genuine emotions with a touch of modern pop. Along with the melody, KASYAP, who also features in the music video, is at his charming best as he sweeps the girl off her feet by playing the guitar.

At just 21 years old, the very-promising KASYAP has already worked and assisted on background scores & songs of many blockbuster Indian films like Saaho, Asuran & Anthariksham. The budding artist began his musical career way back when he was 6 years old by learning the piano. At the age of 17, he entered the world of Film Scoring and Music Composition, exploring both classical and modern methods, which carved his path towards being a Film Composer.

Sharing his thoughts about the song, KASYAP says, “One of the primary reasons why I wanted to become a musician was the fact that it has the power to emote feelings that transcends all geographical and language barriers. It’s a wonderful form of expression that helps me channelize my talent to the best of my abilities and connect with ardent music listeners. This is my first single launched by Label Day One and through this association, I want to reach and touch the hearts of listeners spread across different parts of India. The innocent, yet heartfelt feeling of falling in love at first sight is one that we cherish fondly and I’m glad that I could express these thoughts so wonderfully through khoya sa. People across all age groups have gone through such an experience in their lives, and I look forward to seeing them relate to this song. Really hoping to see the song make waves and become a resounding success.”

Listen and watch the song: -